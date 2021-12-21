TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -1.48. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.