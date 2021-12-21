Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of TOL opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

