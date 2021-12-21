TokenPay Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $94,157.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.03 or 0.98751793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $531.05 or 0.01118356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

