Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

