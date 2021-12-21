TigerCash Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $678,270.15 and approximately $3.45 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars.

