Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5,705.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $649.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

