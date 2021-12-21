The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

