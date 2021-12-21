The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

