The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $346,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

