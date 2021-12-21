The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $20.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 billion and the lowest is $19.53 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $83.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.47. 11,197,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

