The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $20.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 billion and the lowest is $19.53 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $83.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.47. 11,197,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

