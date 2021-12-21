The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $4,465,812.34 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

