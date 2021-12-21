The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.68. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.75. 360,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,052. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $381.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

