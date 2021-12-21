The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Increased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 765.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 97,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

