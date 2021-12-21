The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $406.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

