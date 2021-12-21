The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.25

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

