The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

