The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). GAP reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GAP by 53.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,203 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

