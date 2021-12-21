The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.