The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $2,786,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.60. 1,901,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,209. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

