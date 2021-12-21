The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

