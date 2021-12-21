The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

