The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $293,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $7,061,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.30. 223,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,484. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

