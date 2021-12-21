The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AES by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,849,000 after purchasing an additional 645,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

