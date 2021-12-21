TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.87 and last traded at $102.88. 262,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 278,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

