Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,915 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

