Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 273,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 147.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

