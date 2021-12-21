Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Stericycle worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

