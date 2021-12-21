Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -787.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

