Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.