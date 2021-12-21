Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE TX opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

