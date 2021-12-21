Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $155.71 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.