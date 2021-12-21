TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,898,000. Bilibili accounts for approximately 4.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 112,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.