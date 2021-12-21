TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Raises Stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 175.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the quarter. Youdao makes up about 1.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Youdao were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 142.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.60. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

