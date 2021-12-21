TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,483,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 574,425 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 1,877,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,044,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

