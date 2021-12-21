Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THYCY opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taiheiyo Cement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

