Syverson Strege & Co Sells 371 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

