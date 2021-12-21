Syverson Strege & Co Sells 317 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

