Syverson Strege & Co Buys Shares of 282 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $908.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.