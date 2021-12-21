Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $486.73 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $496.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

