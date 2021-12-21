Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $1,237,690.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 711,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,278. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

