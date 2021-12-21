Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $1,237,690.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 711,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,278. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the period.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
