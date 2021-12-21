Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,622 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

SYF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.