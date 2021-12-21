Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

