SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0179

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $37,491.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00273389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,987,310 coins and its circulating supply is 125,261,830 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

