SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Head to Head Analysis

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SurgePays alerts:

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SurgePays and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.48 -$10.72 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 28.20 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats SurgePays on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.