Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 37,746 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SUP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 70,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $411,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.