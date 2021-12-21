Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $52.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

