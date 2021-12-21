Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 1950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Specifically, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 105,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.