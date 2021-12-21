Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 104.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

