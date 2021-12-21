Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

