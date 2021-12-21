Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.